Tax Deadline Is Upon Us

(Procrastinators, time is just about up)…Taxpayers were given two extra days this year.

The normal deadline to file tax returns is April 15th. This year the 15th fell on a Sunday and it was Emancipation Day in Washington D.C.. That eliminated Monday. The deadline to file is midnight tonight. Those who want to file using the I.R.S. Electronic Filing System may have a problem. The System has experienced technical difficulties the last couple days. Taxpayers can ask for an extension, but that request must be made before the deadline.