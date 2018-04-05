Latino Caucus

(Garcia gets Caucus support)….The California Latino Legislative Caucus held a briefing Wednesday.

They announced this year’s legislative and policy priorities for this year. Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia’s AB 1885, California Resident Worker Program and Economic Stabilization Act ranked among the top of the Caucus 2018 agenda. Garcia said they can no longer wait on Washington. He said the Labor shortage has become a matter of economic urgency. The Assemblyman said his bill will help ensure the workforce stability necessary to sustain the states vital agricultural and service industries. He said California can take the lead and establish a model that can be replicated by other states whose economies are also dependent on an immigrant fueled workforce. Other priorities announced by the Caucus include education, immigration/Dreamers, health care, census, housing, energy, sexual harassment and civic engagement.