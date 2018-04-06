Helicopter Crash Update

(Update on helicopter crash)…The Marine CH-53E Super Stallion went down in the desert Tuesday afternoon.

All four crewmembers were killed in the crash north of Ocotillo and Plaster City. The Marine Corps says the crew was with the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. They had flown out of the Twenty Nine Palms to practice making landings in unimproved terrain in the desert. The crewmembers lost in the crash have been identified. They were Pilots Captain Samuel Schultz of Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania. And 1st Lt. Samuel Phillips of Pinehurst, North Carolina. The crew chiefs were Gunnery Srgt. Derrick Holley of Dayton, Ohio, and Lance Corporal Taylor Conrad of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.