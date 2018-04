Mexicali Teacher Arrested

(Mexicali man arrested in Calexico)…48 year old Saul Arizaga was arrested by Homeland Security Investigation Agents.

He was picked up this week in the 100 block of Rockwood. The Mexicali teacher was booked into County Jail, charged with suspicion of attempted kidnapping, attempting lewd acts on a child under 14 years of age, contacting a minor with intent to commit a felony and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts. His bail was set at $300,000.