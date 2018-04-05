Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements

(Energy and Sustainability expert secure grant)….It is for the City of El Centro

. Schneider Electric secured the $1.6 million grant to help fund a facility improvement project at the El Centro Wastewater Treatment Plant. The grant is from the California State Water Resources Control Board and will be used to install operational and energy efficiency improvements at the plant, specifically in the aeration process. The project will reduce energy consumption in the plant’s aeration process by 29% by installing high efficiency turbo blowers and implementing dissolved oxygen control. Additional equipment and measures will be implemented to improve plant performance and reduces energy and operational costs. Construction at the plant should be complete by the summer of 2019.