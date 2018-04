Minor Earthqauke Wednesday Afternoon

(Minor earthquake)…It was reported along the border.

The US Geological Survey says the magnitude 3.2 temblor was recorded west of Mexicali, in the open desert. No damage or injury was reported. The small earthquake hit at 3:23 Wednesday afternoon, almost exactly 8 years after the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that devastated areas of North Baja California and caused over a Billion dollars in damages to Imperial County.