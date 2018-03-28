Imperial County Names Fire Chief

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of a new Fire Chief.

The Board named Alfredo Estrada as Imperial County Fire Chief ? Office of Emergency Services Coordinator. The El Centro native began his fire service career in 1998 with Imperial County Fire and worked his way up the ladder having served as Reserve Firefighter , Firefighter Engineer , Captain , Fire Marshall and Deputy Chief of Training. The county fire department and emergency services office have a total of 92 employees and serves the unincorporated areas of Imperial County and maintains special contracts with Brawley , Holtville , Imperial , Westmorland and the Salton Community Services District. Estrada will take over the position from Tony Rouhotas Jr. who is now Imperial County Chief Executive Officer.