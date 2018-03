New Fire Chief In Calexico

Well, he's not exactly new.

The City of Calexico has appointed Diego Favila Fire Chief. Chief Favila has been with the Calexico Fire Department for more than 22 years , starting as a reserve firefighter in 1995. He became a regular firefighter/paramedic the next year , was promoted to Captain in 2004 , and has served as Interim Fire Chief since March of last year. The appointment became effective on Monday , March 26, 2018.