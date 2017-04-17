Month of the Military Child

(NAF celebrating the children)… April is the Month of the Military Child.

The Naval Air Facility El Centro’s Child and Youth Program has scheduled to celebrate the Month of the Military Child with a parade of the base’s youth. The parade will start at the CYP building and continue to the Main Flag Pole. It will be held on April 19th, starting at 9:15 in the morning. The children, ages 3-months to 18 years of age will walk or bike along with their parents and staff to honor military children. They will be joining by Captain Brent Alfonzo, the installation’s Commanding Officer, who will deliver a few remarks. The special event will stress the importance of providing children with quality services and support to help them succeed in their mobile lifestyle.