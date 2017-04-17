Suspect found across the street

(Elusive suspect arrested)…Calexico Police found the suspect late last week.

He was right under their nose. Police had been looking for 21-year-old Erik Camarillo for about three weeks. The Department received an anonymous tip late last week. They were informed the suspect was in Rockwood Park, right across the street from the police department. Officers surrounded the suspect and made the arrest. Camarillo was arrested on suspicion of robbing a local store, as well as having two arrest warrants. He was booked into County Jail.