Tax deadlines

(Tax deadlines rapidly approaching)….The deadline to file income tax returns is April 18.

That is Tuesday, unless you file for an extension. The deadline was extended from the traditional April 15 deadlines because of a holiday. County Assessor Robert Menvielle says business and personal property owners are facing a May 8th deadline to file property tax statements. He says all filings received after the deadline will be subject to a 10% late filing penalty.