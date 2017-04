Brawley's Burger Battle

(Who makes the best burgers in the County?)…We will find out Saturday evening.

The 2nd Annual Burger Battle will be held as part of the Brawley Farmers Market. It starts at 5:00 pm in North Plaza Park in Brawley. The Burger Battle winner will receive a $500 reward, a Trophy and bragging rights. The Farmers Market will feature food, produce, vendors a beer garden and more.