House fire

(House fire near Holtville)….The fire was reported at just after noon Wednesday.

It was located on Verde School Road, on the outskirts of Holtville. Holtville and county Fire responded to the call. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby residence. The three residents in the home were not in the house at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.