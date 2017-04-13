Brush fire

(Arson suspected)…The fire was reported early Wednesday morning.

Yuma Fire crews responded to the call in the South 1000 block of the Thacker Ditch area. Crews found several trees and underbrush on fire. Officials say the fire was growing and starting to spread to other trees and threatening a nearby residence. Fire crews were able to quickly contain the fire. It was extinguished before it could spread any further. Officials say a fire was reported in the same area last week. Fire investigators have determined the fire was deliberately set. Anyone with any information surrounding the fires should contact the Yuma Fire Department or Yuma police.