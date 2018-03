Collision Near Pine Valley

(Collision in the mountains)…It was reported at just after 9:00 Friday morning.

The El Cajon Sector California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred on the Pine Valley Bridge. A Black Toyota was westbound on Interstate 8. The vehicle crossed the center median and collided with a delivery truck. There were injuries as a result of the collision, but the extent of those injuries has not been released. The CHP says the collision is still under investigation.