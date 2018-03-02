IID Special Meeting Monday

(IID Board to hold two meetings next week)…The Directors have scheduled a special meeting for Monday

. The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting Tuesday in La Quinta. The special meeting will have one item on the action agenda. The Board is expected to adopt a resolution consolidating the District Election with the Statewide Primary Election on June 5th. The IID will have 3 Divisions on the Ballot. Terms in Divisions 1, 3, and 5 all expire in 2018. According to the California Election Code, the IID must request that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors consolidate the General District Election with the Statewide Direct Primary Election to held June 5th, for the purpose of electing 3 Director offices in Divisions 1, 3, and 5. The offices will be elected by Division and the County Registrar of Voters has received all official maps pertaining to the three divisions. The Special meeting will be held at Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro, beginning at 4:30 pm.