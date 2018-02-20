Candidate Filing Period

(June 5th California Primary Elections)…Candidates are still filing.

They have until March 9th at 5:00 pm to file their Declaration of Candidacy. County Offices to be decided June 5th are; County Supervisor districts 1 and 5, Assessor, Auditor/Controller, Clerk/Recorder, District Attorney, Sheriff/Coroner. Superintendent of Schools, and Treasurer/Tax Collector. Divisions 1,3 and 5 are also on the June Ballot, as well as several judicial races. City of Westmorland Candidates must file with their City Clerk. Candidate questions on the process should contact the Registrar of Voters office.