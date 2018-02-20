Fair Opens March 2nd

That is just over a week away. Pre-sale tickets will be on sale through March 1st. This year’s Fair kicks off March 2nd with the Traxxas Monster Truck Tour at the Grandstand Stage. This event will require a separate ticket. There will also be a Bruno Mars Tribute Concert by Uptown Funk at the Rabobank Stage and Seniors entertaining Seniors at the Plaza Patio. The first day of the Fair is Veterans Appreciation Day and Senior Citizen day. Veterans and a guest will enter the fair free that day with proper I.D. Seniors will enter free with a coupon from the Imperial Valley Press. The Fair will also feature Freestyle Motocross on March 3rd, a Car show and Car Hop competition March 4th, and a Demolition Derby on March 7th. The vehicle events will all be at the Grandstand area. The Concerts have been moved to special stages around the fairgrounds. Pre-sale tickets and Family Value Packs are available at all Valley Rabobank Branches, Goyal Shell in Brawley, Sonic Burger in El Centro and at the Fair Box Office in Imperial.