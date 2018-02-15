Two Reports From the Same Residence. Different Suspects

(Two Burglaries reported in Calexico)…Both were reported at the same residence.
The first report came in just hours apart. The first report Wednesday came in at 8:27 in the morning. The initial report indicated a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Sterling Avenue. Police responded and they found 33 year old George Castro. The transient was taken into custody on a charge of trespassing. He was booked into County Jail. At 2:28 Wednesday afternoon a second call came in at the same residence. The report again was a burglary in progress. Officers again responded, and this time found Oscar Perez, a 32-year-old transient. Perez was cited for trespassing. He was released on after signing a promise to appear.