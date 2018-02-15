2018 Energy Summit

(Imperial Valley Energy Summit)…This year it will be held March 21 through March 23rd

It is an annual presentation of the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation. The theme this year is “California’s Energy Water Future.” The summit will be held at the Imperial Palms Resort in Holtville. Contact the IVEDC for registration, sponsorship, Booth Exhibitor or more information. The opening speaker this year will be Jonathan Weisgall, a vice president for Government Relations for Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. He joined Cal Energy, Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s predecessor company, in 1993 as Vice President for Legislative and Regulatory Affairs. The primary sponsors for the Summit are the Imperial Irrigation District and the County of Imperial