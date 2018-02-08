  • You are here:  
Ag Benefits Program

The Agricultural Benefit Program will resume.

The program is designed to mitigate losses to agricultural production , jobs and our local economy resulting from renewable energy development on Imperial County farmland. The Imperial County Agricultural Commissioner's Office said that approved uses of Agricultural Benefit funds may include  , but are not limited to stewardship; protection and enhancement of agricultural lands in Imperial County; tools , technology and techniques for protection of agricultural commodities or increase crop yield with in the county; and support of programs or projects that increase agricultural industry employment. Applications for the program funding are available at the county agricultural commissioners office or on their webpage.

ICWib
KXO Radio AM1230