Ag Benefits Program

The Agricultural Benefit Program will resume.

The program is designed to mitigate losses to agricultural production , jobs and our local economy resulting from renewable energy development on Imperial County farmland. The Imperial County Agricultural Commissioner's Office said that approved uses of Agricultural Benefit funds may include , but are not limited to stewardship; protection and enhancement of agricultural lands in Imperial County; tools , technology and techniques for protection of agricultural commodities or increase crop yield with in the county; and support of programs or projects that increase agricultural industry employment. Applications for the program funding are available at the county agricultural commissioners office or on their webpage.