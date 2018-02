State Schools Chief To Visit Valley

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson will be in the Imperial Valley Friday.

Torlakson will visit with parents , students and staff at the Brawley Union High School Library from Noon to 3:00 p.m. He will also participate with Imperial County Superintendent of Schools Todd Finnell and Brawley Union High School District Superintendent Simon Canalez at a " Flip-the Switch" ceremony to enable internet access for thousands of Imperial County students and families.