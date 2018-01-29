Collision On Interstate 8

(Early Morning Collision)…It was reported at just after 4:00 am.

The California Highway Patrol says the incident is still under investigation. The preliminary report is that a two-vehicle collision was reported on Westbound Interstate 8 at the Imperial Highway off-ramp. A truck apparently rear-ended a KIA. A fire in the vehicle turned urgent after it was determined there may be ammunition in the vehicle. REACH Air Ambulance reportedly transported at least one person, but details are not available. The Asphalt in the Number 2 lane of the interstate was reportedly damaged. The CHP continues to investigate