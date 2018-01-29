Special Workshop

(Law of the River Workshop)….It will be held Tuesday Afternoon.

The Imperial Irrigation District scheduled the workshop to be held following the Tuesday Board of Directors meeting. It will begin at 4:00 pm. The workshop is to update the IID Board of Directors and the public on the Law of the River, a complex set of compacts, covenants and agreements that governs the allocation of resources among municipal, industrial and agricultural water users in seven western states. The workshop will be conducted by noted water attorney Charles Dumars in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro. The workshop will also be available by broadcast at the IID website. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.