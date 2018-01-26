Settlement Announced

(Settlement has been reached)…The settlement was announced Thursday.

Teacher Robert Holman had filed a lawsuit against the Imperial Valley Mall and the City of El Centro surrounding his arrest at the Mall in August. Holzman said he was passing out flyers protesting nuclear weapons. The arrest was on the anniversary of the Bombing of Hiroshima, Japan. Holzman said he filed the lawsuit, alleging his first amendment rights to freedom of speech were violated after police were called and placed him under arrest. While a settlement was announced, details of the settlement were not. Holzman says he will continue to pass out flyers wherever he wants.