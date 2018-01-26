Imperial Irrigation District Board

(IID Board meets Tuesday)….There are not many action items on the agenda.

The meeting, however, is expected to be long. The Directors will be asked to adopt a resolution authorizing an agreement with the state Department of Water Resources. The agreement is for funding for the Salton Sea Management Program projects. Imperial Irrigation District General Manager Kevin Kelley will discuss appointments to various Boards and organizations. Antonio Ortega will lead discussion on the IID’s Legislative platform for 2018. Following the regular agenda, the District will hold a workshop, scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm. The workshop will cover the law of the Colorado River. It will be presented by Charles DuMars, with Law & Resources Planning Associates, PC. The Board goes into the Public portion of the regular agenda at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.