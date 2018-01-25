20 Year Old Attacked in Calexico

(Taggers attack 20 year old)…Calexico Police are investigating the attack.

Police say the victim was walking by the Calexico Community Center when he saw the taggers at work. He reportedly told the taggers they should not be vandalizing the building. Police say the taggers left the scene, but returned with a car full of friends. Five people jumped out of the vehicle and beat and stabbed the 20 year old several times. Police used video from a surveillance camera to help identify the attackers. Three of the suspects were juveniles. They were arrested and are being charged with attempted homicide. The 35-year-old mother of one of the suspects, Joanna Desiderio was also arrested. The victim suffered head injuries, as well as several stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital. At last report the victim was in stable but guarded condition.