Rib Cook-Off

(27th Annual Holtville Athletic Club Rib Cook-Off)…It is being held January 27th at Samaha Park in Holtville.

The gates open at 10:00 am and the event will continue until all the ribs are gone, approximately 2:00 in the afternoon. This year’s event is scheduled one weekend prior to the Super Bowl. Organizers are preparing for a crowd that will approach 12,000 by reserving tons of fresh St.Louis style pork ribs, and making preparations to serve 250 gallons of Old Fashion Homemade Ice Cream. This year’s marquee event will have prizes and awards that will top $10,000. The top prize of $1,000 will go to the judge’s choice for best BBQ Ribs. Additional categories include best side dish and best booth contest. The net proceeds from the event are earmarked to benefit youth activity education and athletic groups. The majority of the 600 event volunteers are comprised of area athletic, youth organizations and educational groups and their leaders.