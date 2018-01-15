MLK AWARDS

(Stone of Hope Awards)…The Ceremony was held Saturday.

The recipients were chosen by the Imperial Valley Martin Luther King jr. Commemorative committee. They say the Stone of Hope is the centerpiece for the memorial and is based on a line from King’s I Have a Dream speech. Out of a Mountain of despair a Stone of Hope. The 2018 Stone of Hope recipients were Yvonne Bell, Joe Montenegro, Randy Taylor, Susan Massey, Ethel Grace, Don Brock, Dolores Solis, Monique Urena and Jessica Solorio. The committee said the recipients represent the best of the community, engaged and making a difference in the county, they are living, imparting and upholding the principals and philosophies of Dr. Martin Luther King jr. The Prayer Breakfast and Stone of Hope Ceremony was held Saturday at the Club Lohoo.