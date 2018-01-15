Body Discovered in Hotel Room

(Body found Friday Morning)…It was found at the Mayan Hotel in El Centro.

Several tenants complained of a foul odor coming from one of the rooms. The manager opened the door to the room and found a deceased man. Officials say the man may have been dead several days before the body was discovered. El Centro Police and the County Coroner’s office are investigating to determine the cause of death. Because of the holiday, there are no further details available. An autopsy is expected some time this week.