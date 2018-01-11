Two Face Deportation

(Two arrested by Border Patrol)…They were arrested Wednesday afternoon.

The Border Patrol says El Centro Sector agents made a traffic stop on Interstate 10. Agents conducted an immigration inspection on the driver of the Chevy Tahoe and his male passenger. During an inspection of the vehicle, the agents discovered a .38 Super Handgun with a loaded magazine. There was also a second fully loaded magazine and two knives in the center console of the vehicle. Agents also found a small pipe with methamphetamine residue, a baggie with one gram of heroin, and a second baggie with six grams of marijuana. The suspects, a 24 year old and a 23 year old, are both Mexican Citizens. Both men were arrested and turned over to ICE for processing and removal. The handgun and knives were turned over to ATF for destruction