State Budget

(State Budget includes funds for the Salton Sea)….The Governor has released his proposed 2018-19 State Spending Plan.

The proposed Budget has a $131.7 billion General Fund. Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia says it also contains funds for the Salton Sea. The local Assembly representative says the Parks and Water Bond would authorize a total of $200 million in Salton Sea Mitigation funding, with $30 million noted in the budget for phase one of the ten year Salton Sea Management Plan. According to Garcia, this initial allocation would fund the construction of water management infrastructure, habitat conservation and dust mitigation projects.