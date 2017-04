Supervisors will not meet Tuesday

(Meeting canceled)….The County Board of Supervisors were scheduled to meet Tuesday.

It has been posted on the website that the meeting has been canceled. The next scheduled meeting will be April 18th. The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will be meeting Tuesday. The IID Board meeting opens to the public at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. That meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.