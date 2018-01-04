Another Early Morning Fire In Yuma

The Yuma Fire Department responded to a fire early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at about 12:30 AM at the Colorado Street Trailer Park. Arriving firefighters found a travel trailer with heavy smoke and flames coming from it. The fire was knocked down quickly , preventing it from spreading to adjacent structures. The travel trailer was completely destroyed and a neighboring trailer has a small amount of heat damage. The occupant of the trailer was not home at the time of the fire. Investigators from both the Yuma Fire Department and the Yuma Police Department are working to determine the cause of the fire.