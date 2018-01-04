El Centro Names City Manager

The City of El Centro has a new City Manager.

Thursday , the El Centro City Council met in an Adjourned Regular Meeting to approve the contract appointing Marcela Piedra as the new City Manager. Ms.. Piedra has served as Deputy City Manager since November of 2016. She began working for the City in 2002 and has held a variety of progressively more challenging positions including Director of Economic Development and also Community Services Director. Piedra is a graduate of Calexico High School and received her Bachelor's Degree in International Business from San Diego State Universityand a Masters degree in Business Administration form the University of Phoenix. El Centro Mayor Cheryl Viegas-Walker said , " Ms. Piedra is extremely talented and the City Council is thrilled to announce the hiring of the first woman as the El Centro City Manager."