More New Laws

(New Laws in 2018)…Several went into effect with the New Year.

One law affects the 6 million gun owners in California. They will no longer be able to buy bullets online and have them shipped to their homes. The new law requires purchasers to pick up their orders in person from a licensed vendor. The state is also clamping down on gifting assault weapons. Another new state law also prohibits people convicted of hate crimes from possessing a gun for 10 years. Another new law aims to improve employment prospects for formerly incarcerated job seekers by banning the box on applications that asks about criminal history. In 2018 Californians will have expanded protections to take time off from work. Under SB 63, nearly 2.8 million workers in small businesses with between 20 and 49 employees are now guaranteed up to 12 weeks of unpaid parental leave within the first five years of their child’s birth, adoption or foster care placement