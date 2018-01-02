Maximum Enforcement Numbers

(CHP releases MEP numbers)…They are for the New Year’s Holiday weekend.

The California Highway Patrol went into their Maximum Enforcement Period Friday evening. It continued until midnight Monday. During that period there was one fatal injury reported. The off-road incident involved a 17 year old on Sunday. The Bureau of Land Management handled the incident. The teen died from his injuries on New Year’s Day. The CHP El Centro Sector arrested 8 suspect DUI’s and there was one property damage only collision. In the Winterhaven area there were 4 DUI arrests and one property damage only collision.