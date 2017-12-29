Motorcycle Collision

(39 year old suffers fatal injuries)…It was reported this week near Ocotillo Wells.

The Riverside County resident was riding a motorcycle in the desert in the Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area. His name has not been released. Officials say he was traveling at an undetermined speed, when he lost control of the motorcycle after striking a sand dune. The bike hit a second dune, causing it to go airborne. The rider was ejected. He suffered fatal injuries. The incident remains under investigation.