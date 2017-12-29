New Year, New Laws

(2017 is winding down)…2018 starts Monday.

With the New Year come new laws. Several of the new laws deal with legalized use of cannabis in California. With the new law, there are restrictions. Two of the new laws, SB 65 and SB 94, outline a couple of restrictions. Under the new law cannabis is aligned with alcohol as it pertains to operating a motor vehicle. Being under the influence of cannabis will be cited the same as being under the influence of alcohol for drivers and passengers. The same goes for position of an open container of cannabis in a motor vehicle. Another new law deals with the minimum wage. In 2018 the California minimum wage will increase by 50 cents, to $11.00 per hour for workers at companies with at least 26 employees. It goes up to $10.50 for those working at smaller companies.