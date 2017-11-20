This Week's Board Meeting

(County Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday)…The Board has several items on their action agenda.

The Board will consider a request to change the County Holiday schedule. They will be asked to take action on the Desert Shores Keys Project. And the Board will be asked to approve extensions for the first payment of a couple loans made under the Public Benefit Program. MBC USA, also known as Silverdale Cheese, is asking that their first payment be extended to January 1, 2018. Pacificland International development is asking that their first payment date be extended to April 1, 2018. Community and Economic Development will also hold a Public Hearing to get public input on the 2017 CDBG grant application. The public portion of the Board of Supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 Tuesday morning.