Art Center to Remain Open Another Year

(El Centro Arts Center)…It will be open at least one more year.

The Arts Center is in the Old Post Office Pavilion in El Centro. The City of El Centro and the Mexican Consulate in Calexico recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to keep the Casa de la Cultura open one more year. The Center promotes different artistic activities, art expositions, conferences and gatherings related to music, theater and film. City officials say the MOU allows the city to develop a closer relationship with the government of Mexico.