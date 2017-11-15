A Lot of Info at Town Hall Meeting

(A lot of information to a small crowd)…Imperial County hosted a Town Hall Meeting in Calexico.

The meeting was sponsored by the Board of Supervisors, and held at the Calexico City Council Chambers at City Hall. Several County Department participated, including Behavioral Health, Social Services, Child Support Services, Workforce development, Community Development, Public Health and Public Works. Most of the participants described their departments and explained what the services meant to the local communities. Public Works explained plans for major work projects planned for the Calexico area. The county has received $2.6 million for road repair projects. They will initiate the projects in Calexico.