AR 15 Seized

(Modified Assault Rifle seized)….Calexico Police were called Saturday evening.

Residents in the 1600 Block of Rockwood reported shots being fired in a vacant lot, behind some apartments. Police interviewed residents, and were told they saw gang members with an automatic rifle. The rifle was fired into the vacant lot, then put into a case and taken into an apartment. Police conducted a safety check and discovered a case matching the description given by the witnesses. Inside the case the officers found an AR 15 Daniel Defense Rifle. They said that was a top of the line Assault Rifle. The officers also found the weapon had been modified, making it illegal to possess. The rifle was seized by the officers. It was traced to the State of Georgia. The ATF is currently trying to find the registered owner. Police say no arrests have been made, but the investigation is still open and leeds are being followed.