Imperial Valley Transit tells veterans , Thank You For Your Service.

Imperial Valley Transit , IVT Ride and IVT Access invite all veterans , with a valid U.S. military ID , to use the transit service free from Monday , November 6 through Friday , November 10, 2017. You can contact Imperial Valley Transit at 760 - 482 - 2900 for more information. Just show the driver your military I.D. and ride free.