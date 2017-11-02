Humane Society Offer Low Cost Clinic

A low cost spay / neuter , vaccinations and microchipping program is available today and tomorrow.

The Humane Society of Imperial County and the Animal Action League are teaming up for the two day event. Thursday , November 2, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and Friday , November 3, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary for the vaccine and microchips but , you need to contact the Humane Society to schedule a spay or neuter appointment. The event is taking place at Carlos Aguilar Park , across from the Humane Society on Pico Avenue in El Centro.