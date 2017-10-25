Brush Fire Under Investigation

(Brush fire in Yuma)….It was reported at just after 3:00 Tuesday afternoon.

Yuma Fire officials say the fire was in the area of the 2800 block of Avenue A, west of Smucker Park. Fire crews arrived to find brush and trees burning between the Park and a canal. They say winds caused the fire to spread fast. A fireline was quickly created to stop the spread. Officials say the fire was contained by 5:00 pm. Crews, however, putting out flare-ups and hot spots into the evening. Personnel remained on the scene throughout the night and into Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire is being investigated by Yuma Police and the Yuma Fire Department.