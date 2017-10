Halloween Events

(Halloween is Tuesday October 31)….Halloween Weekend starts Friday.

Several Halloween events are scheduled for Friday. St. Mary’s School in El Centro will host their annual Carnival. The Fraternal Order of the Eagles will have a Halloween event in El Centro. The 7th Annual Trunk or Treat hosted by the Drifters Car Club will be held in the Food For Less Parking lot beginning at 7:00 pm Friday. And the American Legion Post #25 in El Centro will host a Halloween party beginning at 8:00 pm.