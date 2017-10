Road work

(Road Closures)…They were announced by the County Public Works Department

. Hastain Road, from Highway 115 to Stillman Road will be closed for 24 hours, beginning Thursday evening at 6:00 pm. It is expected to open at 6:oo pm Friday evening a detour will be posted. Zenos Road will be closed indefinitely, between the Alamo River Bridge and Melon Road. This is due to a Water Main Break. It is suggested motorists find an alternate route.