Film Festival

(The 6th Annual I.V. Film Festival and Artist Showcase)…It is being held Friday and Saturday.

This year’s event is being held at the Movies in Imperial. Activities for the Festival begin Friday at 6:00 pm with no-host cocktails and Art Gallery opening. That will be followed at 7:00 pm with the showing of the documentary First to Go: Story of the Kataoka Family from the director Myles Matsuno. A filmmaker Q&A will follow the showing. Sleep Dealer will be shown at 8:00 pm, directed by Alex Rivera. A Q&A will follow that showing, as well. Industry Workshops will be held Saturday, beginning at 10:00 am. Competition screenings begin at 12:00 noon. Passes are available online at NorthCountyCoalitionForThe Arts.org.