Ribbon Cutting For Downtown Lights

The City of El Centro held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the downtown lighting improvements.

The ceremony was held at the Town Square , 7th and Main Streets. The new , decorative lights have brightened Main and State Streets since being activated in September. The installation began in March of this year and the project had a total cost of slightly over $1.8 million with the money coming from Highway Safety Improvement funds and from AT & T contributions.